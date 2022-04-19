Google Play Music’s death left some big shoes to fill, and YouTube Music has been doing its best (for better or worse) to do just that. While the transition got off to a rocky start, Google’s been working here and there to help make YTM a proper successor with plenty of new features and improvements. The latest arrives in the form of a tiny change being tested for the carousels that dominate Music's web interface, tweaking their UI just a smidge, to be more intuitive on larger screens.

Carousels like this pop up frequently in UI design, and are used to squeeze lots of content into a single, horizontally scrolling space. The ones on YouTube Music feature arrows on the ends to navigate around — with this new test, those are moving to the top right, placing them in line with a relocated More button (as spotted by u/PeepAndCreep on Reddit). This new positioning feels better suited for larger screens, since the updated button is a little more obvious when it's closer to the slider arrows. The entire layout also looks a tad more streamlined.

There’s still some room for improvement, though, as the More button is still a little subtle, while GPM’s version of the same element had a bright orange background (below) — maybe YTM could stand some similar treatment.

The change is most likely undergoing A/B testing at the moment since it’s not visible to everyone — we haven't been able to see it on our devices. The YouTube Music mobile app already has its More buttons aligned to the top-right, so the tweak here seems solely for the web.

