Music is an integral part of the human experience, and music streaming allows music to be played anywhere from any device, including the best budget Android phones. Music streaming is also advantageous because it allows you to play any song you can think of without needing a physical copy of it. Since music streaming is a virtual service, it is fairly easy to modify your subscription.

Several music streaming services are available, and YouTube Music is one of the most popular. It's a compelling service due to its music recommendation algorithm, auto-generated playlists, and more. Even though it's a great service, it might not be for everyone. If you've decided it's time to move on and need to cancel your subscription, it's pretty easy to do.

Don't expect a refund for YouTube Music Premium

Before learning how to cancel your YouTube Music account, you need to know a couple of things. First, you can only cancel a YouTube Music Premium subscription, not YouTube Music altogether. Canceling a YouTube Music Premium subscription only removes premium features. You can still access YouTube Music and listen to music with ads. The only way to cancel a YouTube Music free account is by deleting the linked YouTube account.

Also, per Google's refund policy, you can't get a refund for your YouTube Music subscription. The only exception is if there was an issue with the service during the billing period for which you are requesting a refund. Unless something went horribly wrong, you probably won't get a refund.

How to cancel a YouTube Music subscription on a computer

Even though YouTube Music has an Android and iOS app, the simplest way to cancel your paid membership is on a computer. If you want to skip straight to step 3, go to music.youtube.com/paid_memberships.

Log in to the YouTube Music web player. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. In the drop-down menu, select Paid memberships to go to the paid memberships page. Click the Manage Membership button next to the YouTube Music subscription details. Tap the Deactivate button next to your next billing date. Select the Continue to Cancel button. You're asked if you would rather Pause membership. Select Yes, Cancel to complete the cancelation.

After completing the above steps, a pop-up confirms that your membership is canceled. Your YouTube Music Premium benefits continue until the end of the current billing period.

How to cancel a YouTube Music subscription on Android

Canceling your YouTube Music Premium membership through the YouTube Music Android app is also possible. This process is similar to the web browser method listed above.

Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap the Paid memberships option. 2 Images Close Select the membership you want to cancel. Tap the Deactivate button near the listed billing cycle. 2 Images Close Tap Continue to Cancel. Select your reasoning and tap Next. 2 Images Close Tap Yes, Cancel. Close

How to cancel a YouTube Music subscription on iOS

There are two ways to cancel your YouTube Music paid subscription on iOS. The simplest method is using a web browser and following the first set of steps outlined above. This is the way you must cancel your subscription if you pay through Google.

Those billed through Apple probably joined using one of the iOS mobile apps. If you joined using the YouTube or YouTube Music iOS app, you can cancel your paid membership through your Apple account settings. You'll find this option under Settings. Tap your profile picture and go to Subscriptions > YouTube Music > Cancel membership.

Find the right music streaming service for you

Now that you've canceled your YouTube Music subscription, you're probably looking for a replacement. There are several options whether you want a widely used service like Spotify, something that comes with a service you're paying for, like Amazon Music, or a Hi-Fi service like Tidal. If you decide that Spotify is your next music streaming service, check out our guide to learn how to set up and use it.