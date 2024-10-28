YouTube Music has undergone quite a few changes over the past few weeks as Google aims to better compete with other streaming options like Apple Music or Spotify . Now another change has been spotted in the most recent update of YouTube Music for both Android and iOS, and while it isn't as significant as some of the others, the small details have a big impact.

First spotted by 9to5Google, this change is seen in version 7.24 of YouTube Music. It's a small change, and pretty easy to miss. The app's bottom-anchored overflow menus — also known as a bottom sheet — have been reworked to have rounded corners that leave a small gap at the edges of the screen, rather than stretching all the way across one side or another. More than anything, it's a little bit of Material You reflavoring; it doesn't change how the menus are organized.

Source: 9to5Google

What is a bottom sheet?

Google has set guidelines for what counts as a bottom sheet in the Material You design language. According to these instructions, the only required aspect of a bottom sheet is a container. Behavior and appearance can otherwise vary, but Google tries to give its operating system a greater sense of cohesion — hence all the recent changes to appearance across a range of different applications. For example, the Now Playing screen had its own update just a few weeks back that changed the Connect to [Cast device] button and made it less ostentatious.

The bottom sheet gives users additional controls, allowing them to start a radio based on a song, add it to the queue, download for offline listening, and much more. You see examples of bottom sheets every single day, especially when you find a TikTok that you can't wait to show your friends. The share button at the bottom of a TikTok vid brings up a bottom sheet for selecting the recipient. So what makes YouTube Music so different now? Easy: the bottom sheet no longer takes up the entirety of the screen.

This YouTube Music update comes on the heels of a string of YouTube changes that include a potential comeback of YouTube Premium Lite. We aren't sure if those stylistic tweaks will later be applied to YouTube Music, but it's possible — and the prospect is exciting, especially as Spotify and Apple Music both start upping their feature lists, too.