Summary YouTube Music's Activity feed is now available, showing the latest content from artists in reverse chronological order.

This Activity tab made its first appearance last month but is now rolling out widely to both Android and iOS users.

The same bell icon also exists in the main YouTube app, providing information on recent uploads from channels.

YouTube Music has grown leaps and bounds over the past couple of years as Google tries to curb the dominance of giants like Spotify in the music streaming business. However, YouTube Music still has some ways to go before it could become a viable competitor to industry rivals, particularly in terms of podcasts. As work on that continues, the streaming giant is now widely rolling out a new Activity feed featuring the latest content from your favorite artists.

Related YouTube Music needs to avoid its Play Music mistakes with podcasts Google has to prove it won't make the same mistakes with podcasts as it did with Google Play Music.

We first spotted this feature in development last month, with 9to5Google now reporting that the bell icon is rolling out widely to YTM users as part of a server-side rollout. In my experience, the bell icon didn't appear initially, but it was visible after force-closing and reopening the app.

The icon is indistinguishable from the one present in the YouTube app. On YouTube Music, tapping this Activity icon shows a feed of the new music from the artists you've subscribed to, whereas the standalone YouTube app provides Notifications of the channels you follow.

As 9to5Google notes, users need to subscribe to a few artists for the Activity feed to become populated. Also worth noting is that although the YouTube app displays the bell icon across all tabs, YouTube Music only shows it in the Home tab.

How does the new Activity feed work?

Close

The bell icon sits in the top right of the Home tab

If there aren't enough artists in your subscriptions, you will see a massive bell icon on the top accompanied by the text - "Updates from artists you subscribe to and other activity will be shown here." This is followed by recommendations for artists you may like under Suggested for you, although the suggestions are far from accurate at the moment.

When available, the latest albums or singles should appear in reverse chronological order, 9to5Google says, with the contents organized under This week and Earlier. The notification will appear in this fashion - [Artist/band] released a new single/album [name of work]. Meanwhile, we found that the new bell icon and the accompanying Activity feed are live on the iOS version of YouTube Music, too.

Despite the obvious merits of this new Activity feed, many users (me included) will be concerned about these artist subscriptions interfering with the main YouTube app's recommendations. Perhaps Google can look into remedying this in a future release of the streaming app.