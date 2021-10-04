As part of YouTube Music Premium (or YouTube Premium, they're interchangeable), subscribers who pay $10 a month get the privilege of streaming music without having to stay in the app — that means no switching away and no locking your screen. You know... like no other streaming music service out there. But there's a sign that perk won't be a paid one for long and it all starts in the Great North.

In its blog, YouTube has announced that it is making background listening free in Canada with an upcoming update to the YouTube Music app set to roll out from November 3.

The Google subsidiary later explained to Android Police why it chose that country first:

We’re excited to share this experience with our Canadian users who have shown a strong enthusiasm for music on YouTube. According to our latest Economic Impact Report, 67% of music, media and entertainment companies in Canada with a YouTube channel agreed that the platform is essential for breaking undiscovered artists. We will keep you posted as we have more information on availability in other regions.

We wouldn't be surprised if those companies have also been complaining about the lack of free, non-stop streaming on YouTube Music through the means of metrics or personal angst, but that would be another story altogether.

Cross your fingers and hope that you soon won't have to pay for something you can do with, say, Spotify.

Additional reporting by Manuel Vonau.

