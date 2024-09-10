There are tons of music streaming apps that all pretty much provide the same content. But we all gravitate towards different services for other reasons, whether it be something small like the UI, or maybe something more significant, like exclusive features. Sometimes it all comes down to just a playlist recap, which some services like Spotify do really well.

Whatever the reason, it's the small things that really matter here which bring music streaming services to continuously try new things, with some attempting to utilize AI in order to bring something new to the table. We've seen mixed results of these features in the past, but it looks like YouTube Music is going to now throw its hat into the ring, giving subscribers a new way to build a custom playlist without putting in any work.

An easier way to make custom playlists

The brand's new 'Ask Music' feature has officially found its way to the app, gaining a wider release, giving more people the chance to create a playlist that they'll love just by entering a prompt and having AI do the heavy lifting. We initially spotted this feature back in July, and now it's finally rolling out to more users (via 9to5Google). Now, before you dive into the app to give it a try, you'll want to know that it isn't available to every YouTube Music subscriber.

Those that want to take advantage of this new feature will need to be a YouTube Music Premium subscriber, whether that's signing up directly with the service or getting the perk through a YouTube Premium subscription. As far as what we're seeing now, if you have satisfied the qualifications above, you should be greeted by a new splash screen that introduces Ask Music in the app.

Once you hit the "try it now" button, it'll take you to a prompt asking "what you're in the mood for?" Once you type something in, the app will generate a new playlist based on your text, and well, hopefully it brings up something that you want to listen too. What's great about this feature is that it will populate a bunch of songs based on your request, and it will automatically label the playlist and add a description.

Of course, just like any other service that uses AI, this is an experimental feature, and it won't always get everything right. But if you're interested, it will now be available as a card in the YouTube Music Premium app. So if you're a Premium subscriber, open up the app and give it a try. And if you don't see the feature yet, try updating the app.