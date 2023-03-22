Helping you discover new content is fundamental to all the best streaming services, and those dealing with music tend to do a stellar job recommending new tracks and organizing your preferences by mood, artist, and genre. YouTube Music is a noteworthy example. It took customization to the next level with support for personalized radio stations featuring selected artists. And the hits keep on rolling in; YouTube Music's latest tweak is helping to draw attention to artist-based radio streams by sharing them on the app's home screen.

On Spotify, artist radios are usually seen among the search results for artists. YouTube Music believes these playlists would fare better placed on the home screen. Users can now find a new section called Artist radios front and center on their homepage. These radios are essentially playlists comprised of select artists and the musicians they've collaborated with. You are likely to see these playlists for artists you listen to frequently. These lists also allow for fine-tuning by mood (chill, discover, etc.), similar to how you refine recommendations on the YouTube Music Home tab.

Personalization remains the focus of YouTube Music, as is evident from the app's approach to content recommendation. If you're feeling a certain way, you can filter by mood directly on the homepage, and if you feel like listening to a genre, curated playlists have your back. Plus, the custom radio feature makes it easy to combine artists and genres, so you can bundle your favorites together in one place. Community playlists are another way of discovering what your friends are listening to, and they show view counts now.

Artist radios aren't brand-new among many popular music streaming apps. Both Spotify and YouTube Music have had them for a while, but some of us will certainly appreciate that it's now easier to access these custom radios on YouTube Music. So far, artist radios aren't showing up for us on the home screen, even on the latest version of YouTube Music. This has led us to believe the new feature is limited to an A/B test. But it sure would be great to see a wider rollout soon.