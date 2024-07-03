Summary YouTube Music updates artist pages with Material Design 3 guidelines.

UI changes include left-aligned artist names, circular buttons, and larger Top songs header.

Design improvements help the app feel unified with competitors like Spotify and Apple Music.

Google has been on a roll with YouTube changes in the past couple of months, running limited-time experiments for everything from a sleep timer to an AI tool to enhance music discovery. These experiments are seeping into the companion YouTube Music app for Android as well, because people on Reddit are noticing a few slight changes in the way artist pages show up in the app.

YouTube Music is Google’s Spotify rival and the two services share several details, but Google’s UI design has the potential to shine with the assistance of Material Design 3 guidelines, which are constantly updated for Android system components and apps from third-party developers. As for the artist info page in the YouTube Music Android app it was last updated in 2022 when MD3 buttons with rounded corners made their debut.

The other major UI overhaul was delivered in 2019 when the artist’s description/bio was moved to the bottom and their name and subscriber count were centered on the page, layered atop a larger cover image than before. Album and playlist pages were updated this year, but we haven’t seen the artist info page catch up, until now.

Design changes make the app feel unified

Old design (left); New design (right)

A few redditors took to the YouTube Music sub-reddit to share a slight redesign for the artist pages, and the changes are immediately apparent (via 9to5Google). First, the design goes back to a left-aligned artist name display with the subscriber count displayed directly underneath. However, the Subscribe button is separate now, sitting underneath the counter.

Google has also ditched pill-shaped buttons for Shuffle and artist radio in favor of circular ones which are right-aligned now. In fact, the Shuffle button is replaced by a simpler Play option to play the top songs in order. The Latest Release card featuring the artist’s newest music is unfortunately gone now, replaced by a prominent header for the list of Top songs, which remains unchanged otherwise.

These might seem like trivial changes, but they help the app blend in with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, while making enough of a distinction for most users. However, there’s no way to force this change as it is a server-side switch only YouTube can make.