Summary A YouTube Music update brings a minor redesign to the Top songs section on an artist's page.

This includes a new horizontally scrollable carousel of up to 20 songs, coupled with a Play all button.

The redesign has appeared on Android and iOS versions of YouTube Music, but it's not widely available.

Although YouTube Music lags behind industry giants like Spotify and Apple Music, it's still among the top music streaming apps you will find today. Feature additions are a big part of why the Google-owned service has remained relevant despite the stiff competition. Continuing that tradition, the app is now rolling out a key design change, one that is designed to get you listening to an artist's top songs instantly.

First spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, the Top songs section within an artist's page now features a horizontally scrollable carousel, each showing four songs. There are five pages you can scroll through, giving you access to a total of 20 tracks. I can see this feature being useful to quickly look through a new artist's best songs without tapping the chevron within the Top songs section to view all songs.

Making music discovery a touch easier

Close

Current design of the Top songs section vs the updated version

To make things more convenient, YouTube Music also brings the familiar Play all button here to start playing all the songs in the carousel. If you think 20 songs aren't enough to fully understand the artist's talents, the chevron gives you access to the full catalog.

9to5Google notes that this updated Top songs section is widely available on YouTube Music for Android and iOS. I'm still not seeing the updated carousel or the Play all button on either platform, though. This suggests it's only gradually rolling out at the moment. Being on the latest version of YouTube Music doesn't appear to trigger the redesign, either, so it's likely to reach devices as part of a server-side update over the coming days and weeks.

The design of this carousel is indistinguishable from the Quick picks carousel in the app's Home tab, while other sections like Covers and remixes, Trending in Shorts, etc, also utilize the same layout. This should ensure familiarity for frequent users of the app.

2024 was a year filled with plenty of YouTube Music feature additions and experiments. We don't expect 2025 to be any different. Are you seeing this redesign yet? Let us know below.