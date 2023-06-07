For years, YouTube Music has been trying to position itself as a viable competitor to the most popular streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. While it's taken a few pages out of other streamers' books like album recommendations and showing song play counts, its lack of availability on numerous devices made it hard to recommend to people who love Spotify's ability to seamlessly switch between listening platforms. It seems like YouTube is realizing it needs to be accessible on more devices, as the app could see a major expansion in the near future.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube Music is working on apps for a handful of different platforms, including Apple TV, which already has a YouTube app, but no dedicated offering for YouTube Music. If the app does indeed arrive on Apple TV, it would make sense given that Siri is starting to support YouTube Music playback on HomePod speakers. Garmin smartwatches are also expected to receive a dedicated YouTube Music app.

For now, these are the only platforms that the publication suggests will get a dedicated YouTube Music app. Gamers will have to wait a little longer, as neither the PS5 nor the Xbox Series X and Series S have access to the music side of YouTube. Curiously enough, Apple Music is available on the consoles, so hopefully Google expands there as well.

Though it's not perfect, YouTube Music is trying new ways to improve its platform. It recently began testing a TikTok-style recommendations tab to help expand your tastes. It also wants you to start listening to podcasts on the app after it started widely rolling out options to keep up with your favorite shows.