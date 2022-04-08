YouTube Music is no stranger to change. Google is regularly tweaking the app to make it more competitive with rivals like Spotify and Apple Music. While some of these changes are small and may go unnoticed, others could have a major impact on how people use the app. It is currently streamlining user exploration — though it may have made the Explore tab redundant in the process.

YouTube Music for Android and iOS now has an "Explore" section at the foot of the "Home" feed, notes 9to5Google. Links from the new section will direct you to the same pages as those on top of the Explore tab, like charts, moods & genres, and new releases. At this point, it does seem like YouTube Music could probably drop the Explore tab altogether. The change could have to do with YouTube setting the stage to spotlight its podcast section, which it might have to do to stay in the running for user attention easily diverted by Apple and Spotify's offerings.

All in all, it's a good thing to keep streamlining YouTube Music. As long as redundancies along the way — like two exploration methods that lead you to the same things — don't confuse users in the process, this could ultimately deliver an even better experience for everyone involved.

