Key Takeaways YouTube Music's 2024 Recap may arrive earlier than usual, with at least one user already seeing it on their device.

The music streaming platform released the last two annual recaps in late November.

Video platform YouTube used to publish yearly recap videos, but gave up on the idea in 2021.

Music streaming services have been doing yearly recaps for a while now, with Spotify being among the most recognized names to churn out a list based on your listening habits every year. YouTube Music has also done yearly recaps for a couple of years now. Based on when the YouTube Music recaps from 2022 and 2023 were released, we're still a couple of weeks away from its arrival. But it looks like the streaming platform could make its annual music recap available slightly earlier than usual.

Posting on the YouTube Music subreddit, user FesteringDarkness revealed that they're seeing the 2024 yearly recap already (via Android Authority). Looking through the comments section, it seems like the recap isn't available for everyone yet, and I couldn't find it on my Android smartphone either. All of this indicates that the original poster (OP) may be one of the lucky few to see their yearly recaps already.

Could the annual YouTube Music Recap come sooner this year?

Close

We're not too far away from that end-of-November date, so it's likely that YouTube Music may send out the yearly recaps to users in the days and weeks ahead. These recaps, when widely available, should appear in their standard format, wherein each statistic is displayed as a story card.

A YouTube Music support page says that users need to have at least 10 hours of listening time on the platform to receive recaps. YouTube also releases seasonal recaps each year for its users, which is also a good way to learn what you've been listening to during a particular time of the year. To check if YouTube Music's 2024 Recap is live on your Android device, tap your profile picture on the top right and select Your Recap.

YouTube used to publish video recaps annually, known as Rewind, but gave up on the idea in 2021. The platform took a more reasonable approach to recaps in 2022 by highlighting its top creators rather than producing a video that gets broadly panned.