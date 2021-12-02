Very few users have been able to access it so far, though

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the holidays are coming, year-end lists are about to take over the internet, and it's time to reflect on what we've been doing this past year. Spotify Wrapped is a great way to see all the music you've been listening to in 2021, even if it's been mercilessly mocked for its cringe use of language this year. If you use YouTube Music instead, you'll be pleased to know it has a similar feature, although the rollout is as slow as molasses.

Reddit user pythondrink posted a video of YouTube Music's 2021 Recap in action (via 9to5Google), but almost nobody else has been able to access it so far. You can see what it looks like below:

It does appear to be a little more impressive than last year's version, but why YouTube is so slow to roll it out more widely is a mystery. It's only available in the mobile app, so if you try to access it from the web (using this link https://music.youtube.com/recap — via u/JoshSpires), you'll be greeted with a notice telling you to use the app. To see if you have it, tap on your profile photo and it should be in the list between History and Paid memberships.

As pointed out by TeamYouTube on Twitter, you need to have at least 10 hours of listening time under your belt to get the Recap, which might explain why I don't see it as I use Spotify mostly.

Being on the latest version of the YouTube Music app should help your chances — you can grab v4.55.55 from APK Mirror if it's not arrived via the Play Store yet. Some users say they didn't get the 2020 Recap until some time in January this year, so this slow rollout is no surprise. As evidenced by the many complaints on Reddit, users aren't happy about seeing their Spotify-using friends have all the fun.

