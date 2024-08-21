Summary Multiview is finally coming to the YouTube app, but only if you’re an NFL Sunday Ticket subscriber.

Additionally, you can now mix and match any two, three, or four NFL games in your multiview setup on YouTube TV, offering more control over your game-watching.

YouTube TV is also introducing new features like advanced playback controls and real-time stats to enhance the user experience.

YouTube TV is quickly becoming the go-to option for cord-cutters eager to dive into the upcoming NFL Sunday Ticket season. Its standout feature is the multiview option, which lets you catch up to four games at once, so you never miss a moment. But there's a catch—right now, you can only use multiview on TV screens or through the YouTube TV app, and it's only available in the US. But that's changing soon, as Google plans to bring multiview to the main YouTube platform.

In a blog post, YouTube announced major upgrades to the Sunday Ticket experience. Perhaps a standout part of the whole announcement is that multiview will finally be available on the YouTube app. However, this perk is only available to NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers and will stay exclusive throughout the season. Google says this feature will be ready at the start of the next season, which kicks off in September.

Earlier this year, YouTube TV’s multiview feature made its way to Android phones, but it’s still only available in the US due to regional restrictions. This means people outside the country can't access multiview within Google’s ecosystem. At the very least, the expansion of multiview to YouTube offers a glimmer of hope that it might eventually become available for other types of content.

A few more upgrades to the multiview experience

Another significant upgrade to the multiview feature is the ability for football fans to create their own custom setups, mixing and matching any two, three, or four NFL Sunday Ticket games on YouTube TV. Before this, multiview was limited to preset options, but this change gives users more control over how they watch the action.

Furthermore, YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers can now easily add local NFL games to their custom multiview setups, making the viewing experience even better. Plus, YouTube TV has linked NFL with Yahoo Fantasy accounts, so users can keep track of their fantasy teams without leaving the live action. This new feature makes it easier to stay engaged without juggling multiple screens.

YouTube TV’s user interface is getting a makeover, too, and it's about time. Users can look forward to new features like advanced playback controls, real-time stats and scores from other games, a spoiler-free mode, and other bells and whistles—all designed to make your viewing experience slightly less mediocre.