Summary Android users can now enjoy YouTube TV's multiview feature, watching up to four channels at once on phones and tablets.

Improved control allows subscribers to customize multiview by selecting content, but only on smart TVs and streaming devices.

While currently limited to sports, Google plans to expand multiview to include news and weather content in the future.

YouTube TV's multiview feature, which lets you watch multiple channels at once, recently landed on smaller screens. However, it was only for iPhones and iPads, leaving Android users feeling left out. But that has changed now, as the multiview experience is rolling out to Android phones and tablets.

9to5google reports that Google has confirmed that YouTube TV subscribers on Android have started seeing the multiview feature pop up. The functionality allows you to watch up to four channels at once. But the channels you get with Multiview are already preset, with no option for customization.

That said, the feature recently got an upgrade, giving subscribers a bit more control. So, if you're catching an NBA or NCAA game live, you can tweak what shows up by grabbing your remote, pressing down, hitting "Watch in Multiview," and then choosing "Build a Multiview." But this trick only works on smart TVs and streaming devices for now. You're out of luck if you're using YouTube TV on mobile or via a browser.

There are a few annoying limitations for now

This means Multiview on YouTube TV for Android only lets you watch pre-selected content chosen by the platform. To give it a spin, you need to update the YouTube TV app to version 8.17, as per 9to5. Once updated, just head to the Home tab to find Multiview. Of course, subscribing to the platform is a must for accessing the feature. YouTube TV kicks off at $65 a month for your initial three months, and then it's $73 monthly thereafter.

Another catch is that multiview is only geared towards sports content for now, but Google is working on adding news, weather, and more content types down the line. Some features, like live scores and channel hopping between your recently viewed channels, aren't there yet as well. While it's not perfect, having Multiview on mobile is still super handy.