Traditional video uploads are all good, but the YouTube landscape is changing thanks to influential social apps like Twitch and Discord; Live streaming has made its way to Google's flagship video-sharing website. Live streaming has its own unique benefits, content creators can engage with their viewers directly via a Live chat, the footage is streamed to the platform in real time, which minimizes the editing process, and streams concoct that ever-elusive FOMO that always draws in a crowd. Live streams allow creators to keep their content output steady and consistent, and it's easier than ever on YouTube. Here's how to go live on YouTube in a few simple steps.

What is live-streaming?

Live-streaming refers to a video event that broadcasts to a platform in real-time, viewable to anyone who wants to join. This used to be a type of content suited to PC, but Android's finest bargain phones are quickly becoming a favorite of streamers on YouTube. Viewers can communicate with the streamer in a comment feed, reacting to the contents of the stream. Live streams have the added benefit of being isolated, one-time events. Unless the streamer records an archive, the stream event is held once and then gone forever. Live-streaming features have made their way to most social media platforms, but YouTube's is particularly popular.

Can anyone use YouTube Live?

In theory, yes. YouTube Live lets anyone stream after verification, but the requirements to do so differ depending on the device you're using. Bad news for mobile users, you must have at least 1000 subscribers to go live on YouTube from your mobile device; only PC users can stream with zero subscribers. Hopefully, Google will walk this back in the future, but for the time being, newbie mobile content creators still have ever-improving YouTube shorts and traditional videos. There are other places to build a following, of course; TikTok is ideal for getting started with your online following without the need for a PC setup.

How to go live on YouTube

Verify your account

Getting things ready for your YouTube Live streaming experience is easy but admittedly somewhat long-winded. Any process that requires a significant amount of waiting is going to instinctively turn some users off, and YouTube Live is a good example. Fortunately, the setup procedure is easy to follow and implement even if you have only minor streaming experience; getting your account verified is very similar on both mobile and PC. Here's what to do.

Go to YouTube.com/verify on mobile or PC. A prompt will appear asking for your phone number, to confirm that it's the owner of the account trying to get verified. A phone number is required for the next step whichever platform you use. There is no other way to get your account verified. Enter your phone number. Once this is done, select Get Code. YouTube will send a verification code to the number. Enter the code and select submit. This will verify your account. Important: Regardless of your platform or subscriber count, users will need to wait 24 hours after getting verified before being able to use YouTube Live. The platform even provides a count-down.

Setting up YouTube Live on mobile

Given the subscription count requirement, YouTube Live mobile is a better option for established YouTubers to bulk out their content with smaller events held on their handheld devices. The portable nature of Android's best phones makes them ideal for travel content creators or live coverage at conventions. Setting it up isn't too much hassle either; here's how.

Open the YouTube app, and tap the Plus icon in the bottom center of the screen. Tap GO LIVE. This will allow you to edit your stream title and privacy settings. More Options will let you customize your streams' description, monetization settings, chat feed, age restrictions, etc. Tap Show Less to exit this menu, and tap Next to continue. Take a picture for your thumbnail (cover image) or upload one from your file application. Tap Share to advertise the stream on your social media accounts. Once you are ready, tap Go Live to commence the stream.

Setting up YouTube Live on PC

PC is the more traditional platform for live streaming, allowing for excessive personalization and additional hardware upgrades. YouTube Live allows its PC users to go live with zero red tape, enjoying the benefits of exterior webcams, microphones, and extended storage. This setup process is very similar to the mobile version, too; take a look.

Go to YouTube.com. Click on the Camcorder icon in the top left corner of the screen. Click Go Live. You may now choose to stream now or schedule a stream for a later date. Click Stream Right Now to continue. Click Built-in webcam. This will utilize either your device's native webcam or an external one. You may then add the title of your stream, as well as a description, stream genre, and a thumbnail from your device. If you're eligible, you can also toggle whether your stream is monetized with Google Ads or not. Once you're happy with the settings, click Go Live to commence the stream.

Any tips for streaming on YouTube Live?

We have some tips for streaming in general; they're a different game from normal YouTube videos, after all. While there is still a great deal of prep involved, content streamers must be far more spontaneous with their inputs; easier said than done over a twelve-hour stream. That being said, there are a couple of things that can help the fledgling streamer find a foothold on YouTube Live.

Keep your audience engaged

A boring stream is an empty stream; you have to keep things interesting even in the slower moments to not lose people. This is easier for gaming streams, as the game footage will engage the viewer to a certain extent, but the streamer must provide some kind of hook as well. React, comment, rant, sing, fold phones until they break, whatever it takes to get your unique personality across; a lively stream stays... well, alive.

Interact with the chat

One of streaming's main benefits is direct, real-time access to your fans' thoughts and opinions, and embracing this advantage is a must. Reading and reacting to the comments of your viewers is a great way to connect with your following, whether it's raking in the praise or listening to the critics. Nobody likes to feel ignored, and chats are no different. Make your fans feel seen, and they'll feel welcome. No need to feel exposed, though; Youtube has mechanics to block undesirable discourse.

Capitalize on FOMO

FOMO, or "fear of missing out," is an innate ally to streamers, given the spontaneous and temporary nature of live streams, one-time events unless willed otherwise by the content creator. So the medium has done half the work for you in terms of FOMO; how do you finish the job? This is where social media comes into play; plugging your other platform accounts is the best way to maximize the reach of your social web. Keep people informed of when the next stream is going to happen, making them into one-time events.

Take late-comers into account

Despite all that FOMO, not everyone is going to join your stream right when it starts, and there will inevitably be viewers who do not know what your stream is about, regardless of how clear your advertisements are. So it's important to keep reiterating what your stream is about now and then, keeping newcomers informed about the premise and content of your stream. Nobody will stick with a stream they don't understand for very long.

Have a good time!

Streaming is fun; it's a wonderful way to connect people across oceans as if they were right beside you, a thing of science fiction not so long ago. It's your chance to show off your unique style and personality quirks, giving your brand the boost it needs to grow and spread on multiple platforms. So give it your all and have a great time!

Hang out with your followers in real-time and live stream

Streamers enjoy a lot of privileges on YouTube that make the practice very attractive for new YouTubers. They work not only as social events but also as advertisements for prospective new content on the way, updates about personal issues, or simply a means to fill the void between traditional edited YouTube video uploads. Go live and hang out with your following from anywhere - even on Android's best gaming phones!