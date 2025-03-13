YouTube is the second most-visited website in the world, providing 2.5 billion monthly users with fresh entertainment and information. It hosts videos on almost every topic, and many are of high quality, 4K or beyond, to look amazing on the best Android tablets.

YouTube also serves advertisements to its viewers, a necessary nuisance that keeps the service free and generates revenue for millions of creators. For those who don't like ads, there's YouTube Premium. It's a monthly subscription that hides distractions and adds a bunch of perks, including ad-free access to YouTube Music Premium. However, the plan has been criticized for bundling in a music service many don't need or like. At $14 a month, it's expensive.

That's why the new YouTube Premium Lite tier is guaranteed to draw attention. It does away with most ads and costs about half the price of Premium. What other differences are there between YouTube Premium and Premium Lite? Which one should you go with? Let's explore.

YouTube Premium vs. Premium Lite: The features

What do you get with the two Premium tiers?