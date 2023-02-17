YouTube Kids is Google's answer for parents who have grown wary of YouTube videos not suitable for young audiences. Its user interface is also fine-tuned to make it easier for kids to explore videos, but the dedicated app has been limited only to Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV devices, as well as smart TVs from LG and Samsung. Now, it's coming to additional devices in your living room.

The kid-friendly version of YouTube can now be accessed on more smart TVs, game consoles, and some of the best streaming devices from Roku thanks to a new update to the main YouTube app, according to 9to5Google. YouTube has announced the expansion in an email, informing users that the update "will be rolling out to families over the next few weeks.‌"

You can quickly navigate to the service by switching to your child's YouTube Kids profile, which now appears on your Accounts page within the YouTube app, so you won't have to install the dedicated app on your streaming device or game console. This also means that you can just as easily return to the core YouTube experience with the same toggle on the Accounts tab.

This approach is more convenient than installing two separate apps on your device, as it saves you time from pressing multiple buttons on a remote. The new experience also retains your existing parental controls, content settings, and child preferences, according to the email. YouTube also reminds parents that they can easily delete their children's profiles by visiting families.youtube.com. This, however, will remove profiles across all platforms.

Launched in 2015, YouTube Kids is intended to provide a safer environment for children to browse and watch videos without exposing them to more mature content. That said, the app still requires constant parental monitoring, and YouTube Kids' expansion to more devices means you’ll now have to do so beyond your PC and tablet to put your foot down on channels that are inappropriate for children or simply produce consumerism-driven content designed to encourage them to buy toys.