The YouTube app for Android is pretty mature at this point and it's packed with tons of useful features. It's still not perfect, though, but one of the design quirks that has been bugging users the most looks to be getting the fix it's so sorely needed.

The quirk in question is the app’s lower boundary line, which has provided a dependably jarring — some may say unsightly, but certainly unnecessary — inclusion between the app’s very bottom border and the navbar. The line has always been a bit of an odd design decision, given that it serves no purpose and it just draws the eye to the area below the navbar and the Upload icon.

As reported by the Google News Telegram channel, the line is being removed by Google. It's a satisfying tweak that should be coming to your YouTube Android app in the near future.

Even better, in addition to the removal of the border line, Google has fixed how the bottom of the app appears when using the dark theme. Previously, the navbar section wasn't color-matched to the rest of the UI, which made little sense visually and set YouTube apart from many other apps. Now, the bottom of the YouTube app is all one tone and is in line with the rest of the app’s background, excluding only the dividing line present between videos when scrolling.

With the bottom border removed and the theming fixed, the unsightly nav bar now blends into the rest of the YouTube app in a much more aesthetically pleasing manner. These are only small changes in the grand scheme of things, but users have been calling for them so they're very much welcomed. It doesn't appear that these updates are linked to a specific new app version, so it's likely you'll see them arrive on your phone as a server-side update at some point soon — keep an eye out for it.

