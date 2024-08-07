Summary YouTube is testing a new feature where users can add notes to videos to correct false or misleading information.

Only invited creators with active channels can participate, and their notes must follow specific guidelines.

Approval from a varied group of viewers is required for a note to be published under the video, improving accuracy.

Misinformation and fake news are major headaches on the internet these days. We really felt the impact during the 2016 election and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, where lies spread fast and had serious effects. This flood of false information has made people skeptical, especially about stuff like vaccines that is backed by science. To combat this, YouTube announced in June that it’s testing a new feature where users can add notes to videos to fix incorrect or misleading information. It looks like the platform is now rolling this experiment out to more users.

YouTube’s new feature is being tested with a group of invited creators who have active, in-good-standing channels. Right now, it's only available on mobile devices, as per 9to5Google. Participants can add explanatory notes to videos using an "Add note" button. These notes have to follow certain rules: they need to include credible sources, be clear and objective, provide context, and stay relevant to the video’s content or title.

A note will only be published if it gets a thumbs-up from a varied group of viewers. Once it hits the approval mark, it’ll appear in a small box under the video. YouTube previously mentioned that independent reviewers will judge the usefulness of these notes, and their feedback will help improve the platform’s note evaluation system.

Right now, only invited creators can join this initiative, and YouTube hasn’t revealed the exact criteria for selection. It’s likely that the focus is on people with extensive knowledge and a strong track record of contributing to the community.

Some questions are still up in the air

YouTube will notify users when their submitted note gets published. For now, it’s unclear how many people will have access to this pilot program or when it might be available to everyone. Meanwhile, YouTube has published a support page with all the details about the new feature. It covers how it works, the rules for creating notes, and what to do after you submit one.

The new feature does look a lot like X's Community Notes. However, there are still some unanswered questions about how it will work, especially with long videos. We don’t yet know how timestamps will be handled or if there will be limits on the number of notes per video, which makes clear guidelines all the more important.

Thanks: Armando