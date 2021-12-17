After what feels like years of stagnation, YouTube is finally polishing and cleaning up its Android app’s interface again. The streaming service only recently added some dynamic coloring experiments, new fullscreen features, and finally got rid of its ugly gray status bar. The latest test to join these is a channel page redesign.

As spotted by one of our tipsters, the new look moves a channel’s profile picture front and center, with its name right below it. The redesign retains the red subscribe link (or a gray subscribed) along with the current numbers of subscribers, both of which were already visible in the old variant.

Old vs. new

There are a few more details coming to us with the new interface, though. It shows you the number of published videos and a truncated channel description. Tapping it takes you right to the About tab where you can read the full text and get a few more details about the channel. The Join link that allows you to become a paid channel member for exclusive content is more prominent in the redesign, too, being promoted to a proper button below the channel description.

With so many more details, the whole header grows bigger, but YouTube still manages to show you up to three recent videos. That's because the company only shows a small thumbnail of the newest video, as opposed to a big preview highlighting the latest clip.

We haven’t been able to see this redesign for ourselves on the latest version of YouTube (16.49.37) just yet, so it looks like it’s another one of Google’s infamous a/b tests that only rolls out to a few people while the company is gathering data on how people interact with it. It could either take a while until it’s available for everyone or be scrapped altogether for any reason. That said, it always makes sense to keep your YouTube app updated, which will give you a better shot at getting in on these experiments.

