The YouTube app is pretty mature by this point, so meaningful feature additions are few and far between these days. One of the more memorable recent upgrades in functionality came with the introduction of timestamped chapters that let you jump to exactly the part of the video that you're most interested in without having to randomly scrub through in hope. That nifty feature is now rolling out to more devices, including select smart TVs and video game consoles.

Chapters were officially announced by YouTube back in May 2020 after a period of testing, and the Google-owned company has since been working on bringing auto-generated chapters (powered by machine learning) to videos that don't already have them. More recently, the ability to easily share the exact chapter timestamp was also rolled out to the Android app, making link sharing a whole lot more powerful on mobile.

As pointed out in the tweet above, video chapters are now coming to newer smart TVs and video game consoles. Although we don't have a full list of compatible devices, we'd expect any more modern systems to gain access to one of YouTube's most useful recent features. Make sure your app is up-to-date and see if you can start making use of chapters right away.

Pixel 6a dummy unit is a chip off the old (aluminum) block Curves and a camera visor that evoke Pixel 6 vibes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email