Summary YouTube introduces new tools for easier Shorts video creation, including improved video editor.

New features include shorts templates with photos, automatic sync of edits with music, and custom stickers.

Updates expected this spring, no specific dates provided.

YouTube has introduced a handful of new tools to make it easier to create short-form Shorts videos. Introduced today in a post on the YouTube Official Blog and "coming this spring," the new additions take some of the legwork out of editing Shorts videos.

YouTube announced five new tools today, all of which should make throwing together Shorts videos a little easier. First up: there's an improved built-in video editor, which YouTube says "has been a top request from Shorts creators." YouTube cites general usability improvements in the Shorts editor, including more precise adjustments, the ability to add music and text, and preview your Shorts videos. As a separate new feature, YouTube also mentions that there's a tool coming that will allow creators to automatically sync up video edits with background music.

Third, Shorts templates now let you add photos from your device, and YouTube says new effects are coming to templates soon. The last two updates are about stickers: YouTube's built-in editor will let you add "image stickers into your Shorts, straight from your gallery" starting later this spring. Finally, also starting later this spring, you'll be able to generate custom stickers from text prompts using AI.

Coming this spring

YouTube hasn't shared specific dates for when creators can expect these features to roll out, but its blog post says that they'll all be available this spring (and you can add photos from your gallery to templates right now). For more info about the changes, check out the video above.