YouTube is one of the most popular entertainment apps on Android, and its ease of access plays a massive role in its popularity. You can watch YouTube on your smart TV, desktop, or through the mobile app. For the same reason, YouTube is also the perfect testing ground for Google’s latest cloud gaming effort called Playables on YouTube. These bite-sized games are now available to Premium subscribers for a limited time.

Playables are the only evidence of Google’s interest in cloud gaming since Stadia was killed off earlier this year. Although it is nowhere near the scale at which Stadia used to operate, Playables for YouTube will instantly remind you of flash games from a few decades ago, which usually featured simple 2D graphics and simple physics. We spotted YouTube testing the concept internally as early as June and noticed that testing had expanded to Premium subscribers through the YouTube Experiments section since the first week of September.

This week, YouTube started sending out notifications to Premium subscribers who can play the new games (via Droid Life). Turning the feature on in the Experiments page makes the Playables show up in the Explore tab of the YouTube app. You can also check out the games using https://www.youtube.com/playables on the web. You can play any of the 37 titles for free right now, available under the Browse tab. However, only six are recommended in the Playables Home tab.

YouTube Playables on the web

You don’t need to download anything or install any apps, because Playables are powered by GameSnacks — a Google service creating HTML5 arcade games you can play even with a dead-slow internet connection. Some of the titles are borrowed directly from GameSnacks’ library, such as Angry Birds Showdown, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, Daily Solitaire, and Scooter Xtreme.

Close

Scooter Xtreme in YouTube Playables

We took Scooter Xtreme for a spin, and were pleased to discover the graphics are smooth and the games don’t struggle even on a slow internet connection. The game loaded up quickly, and a shelf accommodates all the titles you try out in order of recency. Your in-game progress and high scores are saved automatically, so you can pick up where you left off. However, the game didn’t scale to fit our display perfectly, and some of the graphics were cut off by the vertical edges of the display.

This still leaves the question as to why YouTube introduced Playables on a platform which already enjoys a rapt audience watching user-uploaded videos and Shorts content. From what we gather, it could just be the cure for your boredom, or more visibility for GameSnacks’ entire catalog. That said, Playables’ availability as an experimental feature for Premium users, and YouTube’s notification to make it more visible are promising signs. It could be a matter of time before the library of games starts growing and everyone can, uh, play the Playables.