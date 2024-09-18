Key Takeaways YouTube is rolling out new features like Hype to boost emerging creators under 500,000 subscribers.

You can only hype videos published in the last seven days, and fans are limited to three hypes per week to prevent misuse.

Hype won’t affect your recommendations or search results, but it helps creators gain visibility without self-promotion.

Hundreds of hours of new content flood YouTube every minute, making it a tough crowd to stand out in. Creating great content is key, but getting it in front of the right people is just as important. While many things affect visibility on YouTube, views are still the main factor that drives success. Traditionally, creators have mostly relied on YouTube’s recommendation algorithm, search, or collaborations to grow their audience. But now, YouTube is rolling out new features, including Hype and Communities, to give smaller creators a better shot at reaching new audiences.

YouTube Hype, in particular, is a fresh feature that lets fans help boost their favorite emerging creators, according to the company's blog post. With it, fans can promote videos from creators with under 500,000 subscribers, pushing them up a new leaderboard that showcases the top 100 Hyped videos of the week.

However, the ability to hype videos is only available for content published within the last seven days. Videos with the most hype will climb the weekly leaderboard, which is customized for each country. Fans are also limited to three hypes per week to prevent the feature from being exploited to unfairly boost creators.

In the future, though, YouTube plans to offer extra Hype actions for purchase, which the company says creates an additional revenue stream for creators (and for the video platform, of course). Though YouTube hasn’t revealed exactly how much of the revenue it will keep, it's expected that the platform will take a share of these purchases.

Hype is for fans who want to be more than just viewers

The Google-owned platform explained that the new Hype feature was introduced after noticing that dedicated fans want to play a more active role in their favorite creators' success. To support creators and help boost their position on the leaderboard, you can click the "Hype" button, which sits right below the "like" button. However, YouTube has made it clear that hyping won’t mess with your recommendations or search results.

YouTube is also giving a small bonus to channels with fewer subscribers to help level the playing field with bigger creators. Plus, the most-hyped video will get a special badge to show off its top spot.

Essentially, Hype lets creators build their audience without overt self-promotion. During the first four weeks of testing in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, viewers hyped videos over five million times across more than 50,000 channels. The most active users were aged 18 to 24, making up over 30% of all participants. YouTube plans to roll out this feature to more markets soon.