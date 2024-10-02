Key Takeaways YouTube appears to be testing a new method to prevent users from skipping ads by obfuscating the Skip button.

The change seen by multiple users involves adding blackout squares over ads to hide the Skip button, potentially as part of a limited test.

Dissent among users has risen as YouTube continues trying novel ways to force ad viewership, and this new method might not go down well.

YouTube offers the best blend of user-generated content and a free viewing experience if the Premium tier doesn't appeal to you. Unfortunately, Google might have become a little overzealous with its ad monetization lately, forcing viewers to watch longer ad segments, sometimes even testing long, unskippable segments. Now, a few users have seen YouTube testing something else that prevents users from skipping ads — obfuscating the Skip button.

Related YouTube Premium needs an entry-level tier We could use more flexibility on YouTube Premium

YouTube has been rather vocal about its war against freeloaders who won't pay for YouTube Premium, or watch the ads which support the free stream. People use everything from browser extensions to ad blocking apps and spoofed YouTube clients to watch videos without the ads, forcing Google to take drastic measures. One recent experiment tried injecting ads into the video stream directly to deter blocking attempts. Another such attempt seems to have now come to light.

Redditor /u/BigBlueMountainStar found YouTube testing tiny black rectangle overlays which hide the Skip button you see once and the ad becomes skippable. The placement is particularly annoying because the Skip button becomes tantalizingly just out of reach, obscured by the on-screen sticker, quite like stickers hiding the option to proceed without tipping on POS machines.

The change could be part of a limited test

We weren't able to recreate the ad delivery method, or experience it on any of our devices. However, the comments under the Reddit post suggest there's more than just one person seeing this on YouTube, so it could be a limited test. YouTube's grand plan is still a mystery, but it's hard to escape the thought that hiding the button could be the first step to removing it entirely.

While ad-powered monetization is essential for YouTube's free tier to operate, dissent among users has risen since the company recently started trying novel ways to force ad viewership. Recent examples include Pause ads which show up when you pause content on your TV, suspending playback if an ad blocker is detected, and slower load times.

Assuming ad-supported content is here to stay, we hope Google doesn't eliminate the Skip button or take away the countdown timer for ad segments with future server-side updates. But as the company would be quick to point out, if you want to say good riddance to the ads and Google's perseverance in showing them to you, YouTube Premium is always just a purchase away.