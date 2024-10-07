Key Takeaways YouTube ad segments can be annoying but have a Skip option available after a few seconds.

Users have noticed a change in the Skip button's display, potentially leading to confusion.

The absence of a countdown timer in the Skip button's usual spot seems to be intentional.

YouTube has a fondness for advertising on its platform, taking many forms like sponsored video recommendations and proper ad segments preceding and interrupting videos. While the ads keep most of the site's content free to watch, they can sometimes be an annoyance, especially double-stacked segments. However, YouTube allows skipping them after the first few seconds. Unfortunately, the countdown timer for the Skip option's availability seems to be going away.

YouTube's insistence on showing viewers ads has taken many ugly forms, including unskippable segments and more recent initiatives like displaying ads while you pause content. These efforts also tie into the company's crackdown on ad blocking extensions and app spoofs. For many users, though, waiting a few seconds and then skipping the ad isn't too much of a hassle, especially since you see a countdown timer until the Skip button appears.

However, last week, users on desktop noticed a gray rectangle covering the Skip button until it can be used, without showing a circular countdown timer as a placeholder. At the time, we suspected it was a limited test, but it appears to be rolling out more widely now.

My colleague Karandeep Singh Oberoi spotted similar behavior on the YouTube app for Android. The key differentiator from the desktop experience was the absence of a blocking rectangle. The timer was missing as well.

This change might have some upsides

Close

This seems like an intentional move to lead users to believe an ad is unskippable because they won't see a Skip button initially, but I believe the button popping in to view in its designated corner will immediately grab your attention. Moreover, YouTube hasn't changed the playback seekbar for ad segments yet, so it still displays the duration of the bit you can't skip.

More importantly, we believe this is a small but important change that can become standard YouTube behavior in the future, if it isn't already. For now, we haven't heard anything about such plans from official sources, so it could still be an extended test.