Everybody loves a good interface shakeup, right?

YouTube's latest test involves hiding both view counts and upload dates when first loading up your homepage (via Dexerto). At the moment, the test isn't widespread, although early user reactions range from, "I don't think this will help," to, "Downgrade of the century." Naturally, there's no word on the reasoning behind the potential change, but speculation includes both the quest for a cleaner UI, and an attempt to get viewers clicking on content that isn't yet viral.

YouTube is on a roll with interface changes

Experiments are where they start, for better or worse

The newly discovered trial balloon comes on the heels of busy month at Google's streaming behemoth. Some, like the app's updated miniplayer, garnered (rightful) praise, while the obscured Skip Ads button saw a friendly back-and-forth between Android Police and Google, with the latter ensuring us that the button's not hidden, it's just behind something else so it doesn't distract you from the ads. And that's to say nothing of the potentially manipulative YouTube Shorts (or is it YouTube Pants?) dislike/save button location swap or comment-busying hyperlinks addition.

Playful derision aside, it's not a stretch to imagine the removal of view counts helping broaden people's choices, since it's all too easy to flock to the most popular videos the moment the homepage loads. Obscuring upload dates makes a little less sense, as the most dedicated and prolific YouTube viewers typically live for the most up-to-date videos.

On the other hand, everybody misses things sometimes. We could be convinced that cutting upload dates from the front page will help users engage with content that might not be the most recent, but is still relevant on a given day. That is, of course, dependent on YouTube not altering the algorithm to push videos far past their prime.

As you might imagine, there's no word on motive behind the test, or how close it is to the general public's reality. If user reaction is anything to go by, YouTube would do well to steer clear of implementing it permanently. While some social media users were understanding of view counts getting the axe, and others didn't mind upload dates going away, extremely few come out in full-throated support of YouTube latest, mysterious test.