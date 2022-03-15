If you don't already have it turned off in your app, prepare for YouTube's "Playback in feed" feature to become more obnoxious in the near future.

We've found with beta version 17.10.35 (available from APK Mirror) and a little bit of A/B server-side luck that when videos begin autoplaying from any of the discovery feeds, the app now darkens the background and introduces controls for muting, closed captioning, and skipping to the next clip with the option to add the video to your Watch Later playlist.

Users can control playback and access other toggles with the usual context menu with the ⋮ button. Tapping on the video will bring the full interface.

For those of you who have this feed playback turned on and are constantly miffed every time you try to scroll down the list and end up fast-forwarding a video... well, this should make things plainly obvious if it comes to pass for you.

