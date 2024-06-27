Summary YouTube has started testing comment tagging for creators, to improve engagement.

Limited to a few creators on Android and iOS, mentions could enhance comment readability.

If successful, tagging could be widely released, benefiting social interaction on YouTube.

YouTube has been on a roll lately, running experiments and rapidly testing new features in development. In fact, Premium subscribers who get priority access to several such tests, called Experiments, recently got a feature drop of their own, adding value to their subscription. However, engagement on YouTube is largely one-sided, with creators posting and viewers using the comments to share thoughts. A new experiment brings tagging support to the comments section, and we hope it livens things up.

YouTube has been Google’s testbed for several new features in the past few months, such as a new Hype button for videos and a much-needed sleep timer feature borrowed from the YouTube Music app. However, the latest change announced in YouTube Help documentation is focused on something different. You see, YouTube is largely one-sided in that creators can only make videos, community posts, and write comments responding to viewers. While a comments section exists, it is not loaded with features and the UX design makes meaningful interaction challenging.

The new experiment announced today allows a handful of YouTube creators to tag other users in the comments section just like they would on Twitter — with an @ preceding the username. For no apparent reason, this test is also limited to the YouTube app on Android and iOS, exc lujding the web version. The company is calling these “mentions,” and people with access to this test can mention just a handful of channels by their channel name, or recently introduced handle.

To help, the app will display a drop-down of suggested channels as you type away. Like other platforms, the tagged usernames will appear as clickable links when the comment is posted, allowing other viewers to tap it and potentially discover new channels.

Although it seems like an extremely limited test for now, we suspect a proper release would allow anyone to tag anyone else in the comments section for any video on YouTube. This could be game-changing for a platform that still has a lot to learn from the likes of Reddit — basic amenities such as nested commenting and chronological sorting to help make head or tail of replies to opinions.

Currently, you need to tap the three-dot overflow menu button beside the comment you want to reply to, and then select Reply from the options for a clickable tag to appear in your text. With mentions, this process would be much more effortless while helping the readability and logical flow of conversation, especially in the thread under a parent comment (where things often get heated).

YouTube has made it clear that restrictions only apply to people posting comments with mentions, and everyone else watching and reading can still engage with these comments. To us, that’s a sign of promising times to come where tagging works like it does on all other popular social apps.