It's that time of year again when the apps you've been using will share your viewing or listening metrics with you to give a quick review of the year and maybe even entice you to revisit some of that media before the year ends. Spotify is perhaps best known for its year-end Wrapped playlist, but companies like YouTube have also gotten in on this trend as well.

YouTube Music offers something similar with its Recap playlist that is now rolling out for 2024. But if you thought that was all you'd get from the company, you'd be wrong, as some users are now getting a YouTube Gaming Recap for 2024, showing off top video games they watched throughout the year, along with a list of top creators watched, and more.

Recap for YouTube Gaming. What's next?

Source: dannielleacnl (Reddit)

In addition, the Recap can show off some of your viewing stats as well, letting you know just how big of a fan you really are when it comes to gaming YouTube channels you follow. For example, the Recap might add in some fun facts like how much you watched and what percentage that puts you in when it comes to other viewers.

If you're currently using the YouTube app, you may get a pop-up inviting you to check out your Gaming Recap for 2024. While we've tried to get this to come up on several accounts and devices, it doesn't seem all that common. So if you're looking to see your stats and want your Recap, head into the YouTube app to see if a pop-up shows up for you.

It's possible that this could just be rolling out at this moment, so if you have yet to see it, give it some time. If you want, you can always pop into the app and head into the Gaming section and it may come up. This seems to work for some, but again, we haven't been able to replicate it. If not, you'll have to be patient, but we have some images above to give you a glimpse of the experince.

