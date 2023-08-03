Durability is one of the most important factors of any smartphone, and that’s especially true for the best foldable phones. Samsung’s new range including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are rated for at least 200,000 folds, while Motorola's latest bendy devices are good for 400,000 or more folds. That’s a hard metric to test quickly considering Motorola's claim is the equivalent of over 200 folds every day for five years.

Some hard-working YouTubers on the Mrkeybrd channel are putting both these claims to the test though with a new experiment facing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 against the Moto Razr+. The channel is unfolding and folding each phone every few seconds, and the experiment will continue until one of the handsets breaks. At the time of writing, the livestream has been going for over 17 hours, and each handset is around the 39,000 folds mark.

Each fold needs the screen to turn on before they can refold it again. Everything is being done by hand, so this is unlike most YouTube experiments that have been done similarly with a robot arm helping out. If you tune into the livestream you’ll notice that the people folding switch out every couple of hours to ensure they’re not falling asleep on the stream.

So far, there’s no sign of either phone struggling or breaking. Folding these phones in such quick succession may mean we see lower results than Samsung and Motorola’s claims for the technology. Usually, those durability claims are based on long-term usage rather than quick tests like this, but it’s still an interesting experiment to discover which phone comes out on top.

It’s also worth noting that the phone from Motorola here is called the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which is the same handset as the Moto Razr+ but it’s under the phone's European name. You can tune into the livestream below to see which handset comes out on top, but expect to be watching for a while to get the final result.