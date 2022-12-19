YouTube is the largest video sharing platform, and it has only grown in size in recent years, with Indian viewers playing a key role. To fuel its growth, Google has consistently added new features to the platform that better cater to its viewers from the country. At its annual Google for India conference, the company announced several new features for YouTube specific to India. This includes AI-powered text search within videos and automatic dubbing in regional Indian languages for healthcare videos.

Google is currently running a pilot program in India where you will see a "Search in video" button below a long video in search results. Tap on it and enter the search query for the video. Using the power of AI, Google will then list the occurrences of that subject in the video. This is far better than skimming through a long video or going through its various chapters. The feature will be available through the Google Search app.

Secondly, Google has partnered with the top Indian healthcare providers to surface credible and trustworthy results. To cater to the diverse audience in India that speak different languages, Google is using the power of AI/ML-powered Aloud to allow them to translate, dub, and transcribe videos in just one click. Healthcare providers only need to review the final results.

Google is also working closely with Apollo Hospitals to test a new feature where a single video is available with multiple audio tracks in different languages. This will allow viewers to seamlessly switch between other languages at the click of a button.

YouTube will also allow content creators to provide a "structured learning experience" on its platform. Dubbed Courses for YouTube, the new program will be initially available to a selected pool of qualified creators starting next year.

This is the first time that Google will allow creators to sell courses directly to its viewers. They will also be able to provide viewers with documents, images, PDFs, and other supplementary materials through the platform. YouTube is already filled with educational videos, with creators earning through ads. The new Courses feature will provide them with an additional way to generate revenue.

The revenue share for courses sold through the platform will remain the same as regular videos: creators will get a 55% cut, while YouTube will keep the remaining 45%. Viewers won't be displayed ads in videos of courses they have paid for.

Courses for YouTube will launch as a beta in the first half of 2023 in India. In the beta phase, Courses will focus on three subject areas: digital skills, professional and entrepreneurial skills, and personal passions.