Summary Picture-in-picture (PiP) on YouTube for non-Premium users could expand outside the US soon, with multiple users in Europe already finding it on their devices.

However, recent comments from YouTube's X account contradict this experiment, maintaining that using PiP outside the US will require a Premium subscription.

In addition to the geography-based restrictions for PiP, free users are currently unable to view some content like music videos.

Picture-in-picture or PiP is a feature we most often take for granted, given that it's been around for a while on Android now. YouTube, meanwhile, has allowed users to access PiP on Android for years, but there were certain limitations put in place later, which meant that non-subscribing customers were unable to access it. This changed in 2022, but only for US customers, with YouTube users in other markets requiring a Premium subscription to access PiP. But that appears to have changed over the past few weeks, with at least one of our editors' devices seeing the option to access picture-in-picture in Germany even without a Premium subscription.

Separately, multiple Reddit threads talk about finding PiP on non-Premium accounts. Another thread contains two users from Europe who have stumbled across this functionality. But we don't think this move is official just yet. The YouTube account on X/Twitter said just a couple of days ago that Premium subscriptions are a prerequisite to access PiP outside the US, with another tweet on the same day echoing a similar sentiment.

Meanwhile, I was unable to replicate this in India, indicating that this is part of an experiment currently limited to users in Europe or just an error on YouTube's part. More importantly, since YouTube's own words appear to contradict the appearance of PiP for free users outside the US, we are going to treat this development with some skepticism.

YouTube's support pages continue to mention some of these limitations, with the clarification that free users in the US would be able to enjoy PiP on YouTube "except on certain content such as music videos." These restrictions don't apply if you have YouTube Premium anywhere in the world. One Reddit user claims that in addition to music videos, free users may not be able to enjoy PiP on some videos that may have copyrighted content, like songs.

The video streaming platform updated the iPhone and iPad apps for YouTube with PiP back in July 2022, with the platform saying at the time that non-Premium users in the US will be able to access PiP for all "non-music content." So it's likely that YouTube is providing the same treatment to YouTube users outside the US. However, since the company hasn't officially commented on this yet, we can't be sure if it will be widely available to all non-US YouTube users.