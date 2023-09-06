Summary YouTube is updating its sharing menu for desktop and mobile users moving from a bottom-positioned share sheet to a floating option.

The new floating bar is placed in the middle when the device is in landscape orientation, while it remains at the bottom in portrait mode.

This update may be part of Google's broader effort to implement a uniform sharing sheet across Android.

YouTube is one of the most recognizable entertainment apps in the world, though the Google-owned service's recent move to aggressively restrict ad blockers hasn't been popular. Despite these setbacks, YouTube continues to add new features aimed at improving general usability from time to time, and another one has caught our eye this week, with the dreaded sharing menu finally getting a revamp.

In its current form, trying to share a YouTube from the Share button on the mobile web version opens up a share sheet emerging from the bottom. But thanks to the eagle-eyed Android expert Mishaal Rahman, YouTube is working on turning this sharing menu into a floating option. The screenshots shared by Rahman appear to be taken with a foldable, illustrating the new UI in both folded and unfolded forms.

2 Images Close

While the floating bar is repositioned to the middle of the screen when the screen is unfolded, the sharing menu continues to be displayed at the bottom of the screen when in portrait orientation, albeit in a slightly raised manner compared to the current implementation. Rahman further points out that these floating menus support horizontal scrolling of the available sharing options.

This could be related to a broader push by Google to implement a uniform sharing sheet across Android, possibly with Android 14. Earlier this year, the company was found experimenting with a hidden copy of the Android 13 share menu but in the form of a mainline menu. In simple terms, this would allow Android's share menu to be independently updated through Google Play Services, resulting in quicker changes/fixes than usual.

YouTube's new share menu appears to be visible to a handful of individuals right now, including Rahman and at least one member of the AP roster, hinting at a broader release in the near future. Meanwhile, the web version of YouTube already appears to have this floating share sheet on my test device.

Thanks: Mishaal