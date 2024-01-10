Summary YouTube is cracking down on ad blockers and implementing longer ads, but also making essential how-to videos more accessible.

The platform has partnered with health organizations to create first-aid video shelves, offering instructional videos on topics like CPR and bleeding.

YouTube also offers a free 11-video CPR course by the American Heart Association, providing valuable resources for medical emergencies.

YouTube is one of the few platforms where you can get a step-by-step tutorial on how to fix that obscure issue with your washing machine and, in the next moment, watch a travel vlog of someone on the other side of the world. If you possess the mental fortitude to not click on any of those tempting recommended videos, YouTube can be one of the best educational resources on the internet. In recent months, YouTube has cracked down against ad blockers and opted for fewer but longer ads on YouTube on TV apps. More importantly, YouTube has just made finding the most essential how-to videos on their site more accessible.

Since its inception in 2005, the video-streaming giant has amassed a video collection in the hundreds of millions. For me, YouTube is one of the first sites I go to when I want to start a DIY project or learn how to fix something. The diversity of content on the site is truly unmatched. If you cannot find an instructional video for your specific use case, you will at least find some helpful information. In its latest update, YouTube has collaborated with authoritative health organizations to make it even easier to find instructional videos for basic first aid and emergency care.

Starting today, YouTube has introduced new first-aid information shelves pinned to the top of search results. These shelves will include easy-to-follow videos from accredited sources regarding topics like:

CPR

Choking/Heimlich

Bleeding

Heart attack

Stroke

Seizure

Opioid Overdose

The YouTube Health mission started with the aim of providing high-quality health content from medical professionals to people around the world. The initiative has seen the addition of health labels to help identify videos created by medical professionals, as well as a crisis resource panel to help connect users with live support in times of need.

Source: YouTube

The new first-aid shelves will include a series on how to perform CPR, how to stop bleeding, and how to help someone who is overdosing. YouTube Health has partnered with Mass General Brigham and the Mexican Red Cross to bring health shelves to the US in English and Spanish. It is expected that YouTube will expand its reach to additional countries and languages in the near future.

YouTube is unique in that it is simultaneously one of the best educational resources but also very distracting. Its Health initiative is yet another asset to the platform's already very diverse content base. In addition to the new first-aid shelves pinned to the top of search results, YouTube has a free 11-video CPR course for anyone interested. The American Heart Association created the course to provide a more in-depth breakdown of how to perform hands-only CPR, a skill that could be useful when you least expect it. During a medical emergency, having professionally approved resources at your disposal to quickly learn what to do is invaluable.