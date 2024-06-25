Summary YouTube now offers a "Stable volume" feature on Android TV and Google TV to fix fluctuating audio, addressing a long-standing issue for many media providers.

This useful addition addresses fluctuating volume issues within videos and programs.

While not available for all YouTube content, "Stable volume" is activated by default and can be easily toggled off if needed.

The need for consistent audio levels has been a long-standing issue tackled by many media providers. Some smart TVs and media players like Roku, which has automatic volume leveling, have all come up with solutions. Noticing the problem of uneven audio quality in its huge library, YouTube started testing a feature called Stable Volume on its mobile app about a year ago. Now, the video giant is finally bringing this handy feature to your living room.

Sharp-eyed folks at 9to5Google have discovered a new feature hidden in the settings of YouTube v4.40.303 for Android TV and Google TV. It's a straightforward toggle called "Stable volume" that promises to change how we listen to audio on our TVs. This clever addition addresses the long-standing issue of fluctuating volume levels, not only between different videos but also within the same program. It's especially useful for content creators who sometimes forget to balance the volume between dialogue and other audio elements.

You can access the stable volume feature through the in-video settings (gear icon), but it's not available for all YouTube content and doesn't apply to YouTube Music. Luckily, it's enabled by default, but you can easily turn it off in the app if it doesn't suit your needs.

Disable 'Stable volume' for music

For the best audio experience, you might want to turn off stable volume when listening to music or watching content with detailed sound mixes, as it could change the intended sound. Also, since YouTube Music isn’t available on Android TV or Google TV, this feature doesn’t apply to music content.

Nevertheless, this feature adds to YouTube's recent upgrades to its TV apps. In February, the platform launched a redesigned channel page with an immersive layout, a prominent background image, and easy-to-use access buttons. Stable volume fits right in with these updates, showing YouTube's dedication to providing a top-notch viewing experience on the big screen.