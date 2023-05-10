YouTube offers viewers nearly every kind of content you could imagine, but with so much out there, lots of us end up watching videos from the popular creators and channels we already subscribe to. Although Google tries to save us the effort by personalizing the Home tab feed based on our search and watch history, it's now experimenting with going a step further and personalizing channel homepages using that same data.

Channel homepages let you check in with your favorite creators, and do stuff like see if you've missed any recent uploads. Besides showing the newest content and playlists from the creator, YouTube only curates a list of popular content on that channel. And these lists are the same for everyone visiting the page.

Google recently started adding a “For You” section to channel homepages as an experiment. This list will show you videos from the channel which best align with your viewing habits. If you regularly watch coffee-brewing and home decoration videos, maybe the For You section on a lifestyle influencer’s channel homepage would show you their caffeinated beverage and decoration-related content.

A feature like this bringing a granular level of personalization to YouTube channel homepages could also come in handy if you’re researching a particular topic. Or we might see it serve as a metric to gauge how closely your interests and YouTube watch history aligns with a creator's content. After all, there’s no point subscribing to or following a channel that doesn’t deliver the kind of videos you're into

Right now, however, this is still classified as an experiment, and you’ll only find the For You tab on a handful of channels cherry-picked by the YouTube team. There’s no telling if this will make its way to other channels, but additional personalization is always appreciated on a platform buzzing with millions of new uploads every day.