To say that AI has taken precedence at Google would be an understatement. Aside from the effort being poured into Gemini, the company’s AI darling, it is continuing to find new ways to integrate the technology into existing products and services — even to the point of restructuring its Android and hardware divisions. One of these products is YouTube, which is now testing a new experimental AI feature that gives you quick answers about the video you're watching. Assuming users provide ample feedback, Google could be poised to make significant improvements to the YouTube viewing experience.

As Google explains on its official YouTube site, a new AI feature is now available for Premium subscribers to test. The limited experiment, set to end on May 1, is based on conversational AI. While watching a video on the platform, you will be able to ask questions of the AI to get information from the video, all without needing to pause the content. The AI can summarize the video, highlight specific information from it, or even recommend other videos, no viewing interruptions necessary.

How the new AI feature is rolling out

Not all videos feature the technology, but eligible ones will let you know with a button beneath the player controls that says “Ask.” Upon tapping the button for the first time, you will have to agree to Google's generative AI terms of service. But even before you ask your first question, Google provides example prompts like "Summarize the video" or "Recommend related content" to make sure you know its AI is eager to help. For the time being, the experiment is only open to YouTube users on Android who are Premium subscribers and based in the US.

As AI becomes more prominent in Google products and services, the company is making efforts to be as transparent as possible about its use of the technology. For example, YouTube creators have been asked to disclose the use of AI-generated content to provide clarity to viewers. AI disclosure labels are also being rolled out for content that has to do with certain topics, such as politics, health, and finances. As the technology continues to evolve, it would not be surprising to see more safeguards emerging from Google to keep its users safe.