YouTube frequently allows users to test new features, and a new test is in the works. Google announced yesterday that a small number of users will see an engagement graph above the progress bar, highlighting popular moments within a video.

The experiment was revealed yesterday on the YouTube help page with the following description:

Testing engagement graph above progress bar: We're experimenting with showing viewers a signal to help them quickly see which parts of a video may be interesting. If you’re in this experiment, you'll see a graph above the red progress bar while scrubbing - if the graph is high, it means that part of the video has been frequently re-watched. Note: this experiment is only available to a small percentage of viewers on mobile and desktop.

It sounds similar to what can be found on some other entertainment sites, but how similar Google's implementation is, we don't know until we see it in action.

The graph should appear for a small number of testers starting now, and hopefully, it'll expand to more people later on.

