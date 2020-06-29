YouTube autoplays videos in the home feed and subscription tab of its mobile app on the best Android phones. This is annoying because when an autoplay video plays too long, it is added to your watch history. Worse, such videos are played back without audio, so when you select such a video for viewing, it doesn't start from the beginning. Instead, it starts where autoplay left off. Plus, autoplay videos silently consume more data, which is an issue when you are on a slow or capped connection. If you are irritated by autoplaying videos on YouTube in your feed, here's how to disable them for good.

YouTube's autoplay feature is typically enabled by default

YouTube's autoplaying videos aren't limited to your home and subscription feeds. Based on your viewing history, the streaming platform plays a related video when the content you are watching ends.

However, the next video only plays automatically if you are on the video player, whether on your phone or PC. If you scroll down the page or open the comments section, the next video doesn't autoplay. YouTube's autoplay behavior is the same across devices: phones, PC, tablets, gaming consoles, and smart displays.

How to disable autoplay on YouTube's home and subscription feeds

YouTube is among the best streaming video apps, so it is hard to ignore the service despite such annoying behavior. Still, there's a way to get around it. Here's how to turn off the autoplay feature:

Open the YouTube app on your phone. Tap your profile photo in the upper-right corner. Select Settings from the page that opens. Tap General. Select Playback in feeds. 2 Images Close Tap Off if you want to turn off autoplaying videos in your YouTube feed entirely. Alternatively, you can set the videos to autoplay when your phone is connected to Wi-Fi. Close

Changing this setting doesn't affect YouTube's autoplay behavior on the web. This also does not stop YouTube from playing another video based on your watch history after the current one ends.

How to turn off autoplay on the YouTube mobile app

We used an Android phone for this tutorial, but the features are largely the same if you're using an iPhone or iPad.

Don't want YouTube to autoplay another video after the current one ends? This is the default behavior for users aged 13 to 17 on YouTube. For adults, YouTube automatically plays another video a few seconds after the current one ends.

The player shows the next video, which plays after a few seconds. Tap Cancel to prevent the video from playing. If you find this behavior annoying, you can disable autoplaying videos on YouTube's mobile app altogether. Here's how.

Open the YouTube app on your phone. Tap any video to start its playback. YouTube's video player shows controls in the upper-right corner. Tap the autoplay option to disable YouTube from playing another video after the current one ends.

This change prevents you from getting sucked into watching one YouTube video after another.

You can have different autoplay behavior based on the device. On mobile, you can set YouTube not to play another video after the current one ends. On the web, you can continue enjoying YouTube's autoplay behavior.

Changes you make on YouTube do not affect your YouTube Music preferences. So, even if you turn off autoplaying videos on YouTube, YouTube Music continues playing your favorite tracks without stopping.

How to turn off inline autoplaying videos on YouTube on the web

On the web or PC, YouTube autoplays videos three seconds after you hover your mouse over a video thumbnail. You can disable this behavior.

Open YouTube.com on your PC. Click your profile photo in the upper-right corner. From the sidebar on the left, click Playback and performance. Disable Inline playback from the Browsing section.

How to disable YouTube's autoplay feature on the web

When you're using the website, follow these steps so that videos don't autoplay:

Navigate to YouTube.com on your PC in the browser of your choice. Play a video of your choice. Click the Autoplay toggle at the bottom of the media player to disable the functionality.

Turn off autoplay on YouTube and reclaim your life

Like most other apps and services, YouTube wants you to spend the most time possible on its platform. Autoplaying videos help the service achieve precisely that. So, if you are easily sucked into the world of YouTube videos, consider turning off autoplaying videos across all your devices. After that, check out some secret YouTube features worth trying for a better video viewing experience.