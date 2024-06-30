Summary YouTube's playlist thumbnail customization options are extremely limited at the moment, but that could change soon.

A future update to the app may let users upload custom playlist artwork or thumbnails.

Evidence of this new feature was spotted within YouTube v19.26.33 beta for Android, but it's not active yet.

YouTube ranks among the best entertainment apps in the business thanks to its endless stream of content, watched by billions of people worldwide. But no app is perfect, and even the most popular apps can sometimes lack a feature that should've existed all along. Similarly, while YouTube has allowed the creation of custom video playlists, there is currently no way for users to upload custom art or thumbnails for a playlist. But YouTube could tackle this issue soon, according to an APK teardown by a source we know well.

The folks at Android Authority, in collaboration with AssembleDebug, scoured through YouTube for Android v19.26.33 beta to find evidence of a new custom thumbnail option. Here's a trimmed-down version of the code revealed within the APK, clearly referencing the ability to create custom thumbnails for a YouTube playlist.

com.google.android.apps.youtube.app.playlist.customthumbnail.CustomThumbnailCreationActivity

As Android Authority points out, a custom thumbnail can be set while uploading a video on the platform, but not for user-created playlists. Instead, YouTube video playlists use the thumbnail of the top-most video on the playlist.

It's currently possible to switch the playlist's thumbnail using the Set as playlist thumbnail option (web only). However, users can only choose a thumbnail from one of the videos in the playlist. If you truly want to customize the playlist thumbnail with an image from your phone or computer, you're out of luck. Thankfully, this upcoming feature will remedy that limitation.

More evidence of custom thumbnail uploads

Android Authority also uncovered a couple of strings that detail the basic functions of this upcoming feature. In the image above, you can see the dialog pop-ups that will appear as users upload a custom cover art for their video playlist.

Common dialogs like Try again, Close, and Upload failed are seen here, along with a string that explains how the image is smaller than the supported size. Specifics on the image size/dimensions supported by this new feature are currently unavailable.

While we now have a decent idea about how this feature will work, there's still no info on when it will be available to the masses. Since it's only been spotted in the beta version of YouTube for now, we suspect it's still some distance away from making it to the stable channel.