Playlists aren't new concepts, and we're used to them on most music players. YouTube offers a similar queue system where you can save your favorite videos as a collection and play them in order. You can create a playlist for humorous videos, cooking recipes, or video game walkthroughs and binge through them on your preferred tablets, smartphones, and computers.

YouTube playlists are a fun way to organize your interests and share them with the public if you wish. This feature is promising if you're a content creator and want better engagement and visibility. Fans can watch your content in episodic sequence and aren't forced to find videos themselves. In this article, we show you a step-by-step guide on how to curate playlists on your YouTube account.

What is a YouTube playlist?

A YouTube playlist is a group of videos you collect and organize based on a theme or category. Most times, it contains videos from other YouTubers. But you can also upload your own videos and add them to the collection. You can make a playlist for your favorite tutorials, movie reviews, music videos, or comedy skits.

The playlist exists in your YouTube channel, which enables you to upload videos, comment, and perform other actions. Without a channel, you can't create a playlist or interact with most features on the platform, even when you have a Google account. If you haven't already, you can create one in a few minutes.

In one playlist, you can add up to 5,000 YouTube videos. You can even have the same video in multiple playlists, so there's no pressure to choose where to save it. If you want to determine who sees it and who can't, change your playlist's privacy settings in the following ways:

Public : Anyone on YouTube or the internet can search for and view your playlist.

: Anyone on YouTube or the internet can search for and view your playlist. Unlisted : Only people you've shared your playlist's link to can view it.

: Only people you've shared your playlist's link to can view it. Private: Only you can watch your playlist videos.

Third parties can collaborate on your YouTube playlist when you change its privacy settings to Public or Unlisted. This way, people can add videos of their choice to it.

How to create a playlist on YouTube

Creating a YouTube Playlist is possible on the mobile app for Android and iPhone. PC browsers are also an option. Professional content creators can use their YouTube Studio account to create one. However, you can't save videos tagged as Made for Kids to playlists from the YouTube homepage, both on the app or website. The only way to work around this restriction is to search for the video, then add it from the results. Use the following steps to get started.

Create a YouTube playlist on the mobile app

Open YouTube. Tap Library in the lower-right corner. Under Playlists, select New playlist. 2 Images Close Tap the checkboxes to add videos you've recently watched to your playlist. Then tap Next. Give your playlist a title and choose a privacy setting. Tap Create to finish. 2 Images Close To use another method, search for a video from the app's homepage. Then tap the video to play it. Swipe the options below the uploader's name to the left. Then long-press the Save button. Close Tap New Playlist. Type a name for your new playlist. Then choose a privacy setting. Tap Create to finish. 2 Images Close Tap Save. YouTube automatically stores the video in your new playlist. To save the video to multiple playlists, long-press Save and tap the checkboxes. Then tap Done. To add videos Made For Kids, return to the search results. Then tap the three-dot icon beside the video. Select Save to Playlist. Close Choose a playlist from the options or make a new one.

Create a YouTube playlist on browsers

Go to youtube.com. Search for a video. Click the video to play it. Click the three-dot icon beside Share. Then select Save. Click Create new playlist. Type a name for your new playlist. Then choose a privacy setting. Click Create to finish. Return to the search results to add videos Made For Kids to playlists. Then click the three-dot icon beside the video. Select Save to Playlist. Choose a playlist from the options or make a new one.

How to use YouTube playlists

Interaction with your YouTube playlist is simple. There's an option to play all the videos inside it. Choosing this option streams them in the order they appear without you needing to press any buttons. Also, you can sort them based on the date you added them, the publish date, and more before playing them all. An easier way is to drag and move videos to reorder them.

But if you want to surprise yourself, randomly shuffle them. Additionally, downloading every video in the playlist with one click is possible. Just make sure you have enough storage to do that first. Use the mobile app as it has a more straightforward interface than the browser version.

Use YouTube playlists on the mobile app

Open YouTube. Tap Library in the lower-right corner. Close Select a playlist. Tap Sort to reorder videos according to popularity, date published, and more options. Alternatively, use the drag icon on the left side of videos to reorder them. Tap Play all to stream videos according to their order. Tap the Shuffle button to play them randomly. Tap the three-dot icon on the right side of videos to share, download, or remove the video, alongside other options. Close

Use YouTube playlists on browsers

Go to youtube.com. Click Library on the left side of your screen. Scroll down and click a playlist to begin streaming it. On the queue, click the three-dot icon beside a video to share or save it to your Watch later playlist and other options. Double-click and drag the icon on the left side of a video on the queue to reorder it. Tap the Loop icon to make the playlist restart continuously once it ends. Tap the Shuffle icon to stream videos randomly.

How to edit and collaborate on YouTube playlists

You may want to rename an existing playlist or change its privacy settings. Making these changes is an important SEO tactic if you want others to discover it or collaborate on it. Third parties can add or remove videos to your playlist when you make it public and share the URL. They can't touch videos other collaborators upload, so there's no need to worry about losing your stash. If you change your mind, you can deactivate the collaboration link, and no one can access it again.

Edit YouTube playlists and collaborate on the mobile app

Open YouTube. Tap Library. Select a playlist. Tap the pencil icon to edit the playlist. Close Type a new name and description. To collaborate on the playlist, change the privacy settings to Public or Unlisted. This action activates the collaboration option. Tap Collaborate. Tap the toggle switch to enable third parties to add videos to the playlist. Tap Share to invite them with a unique link via social media or other platforms. To stop people from collaborating, tap Deactivate link. 2 Images Close Return to the editing menu. Then tap the paper plane icon in the upper-right corner to save these settings.

Edit YouTube playlists and collaborate on browsers

Go to youtube.com. Click Library. Select a playlist. Above the queue, click the playlist name. Click the pencil icon beside the title and description to edit them. Click the drop-down arrow beside the privacy setting to change it to Public or Unlisted. Click the three-dot icon. Then select Collaborate. Click the toggle switch to enable third parties to add videos to the playlist. Copy the link and share it to your desired platforms. To stop collaboration, tap the first toggle again. Collaborators can no longer add videos to your playlist.

How to delete a YouTube playlist

Deleting a YouTube playlist is permanent. You can't recover it once you perform the action. However, people may still see the playlist in their watch histories even after deletion. If you're sure that you no longer want your playlist, follow the steps below to erase it forever:

Delete YouTube playlists on the mobile app

Open YouTube. Tap Library. Select a playlist. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Delete playlist. Close Tap Delete to confirm the action.

Delete YouTube playlists on browsers

Go to youtube.com. Click Library. Select a playlist. Above the video queue, click the playlist name. Click the three-dot icon under the privacy settings. Select Delete playlist. A pop-up warning appears. Click Delete to confirm the action.

Tell a story with YouTube playlists

YouTube playlists are at their best when you make a collection of related videos. Another best practice is to give your playlist a name that's search discoverable, especially if you're a content creator seeking more fans. If you need inspiration, check out the playlists created by other YouTubers.

While this exercise is exciting, you could easily become addicted or distracted. Luckily, YouTube has numerous awesome features to keep you focused and take time out when you've been on the app too long.