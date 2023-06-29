A good YouTube banner helps you showcase your channel's identity, potentially attracting more viewers and increasing subscriptions. With the right photo-editing tools, you can easily create an eye-catching banner for your YouTube channel on your high-end or budget Android phone or iOS device. Canva, Adobe, and VistaCreate are some of the best apps for the job, and we show you how to design a YouTube banner with each one.

How to make a YouTube banner with Canva

Regardless of your design experience, Canva simplifies the creation process. It enables you to craft professional, high-quality YouTube banners within minutes using its several templates that you can edit or customize to get your desired results faster.

Some templates and download options in Canva require a pro license to use them.

To find and use YouTube banner templates in Canva, follow these steps:

Launch the Canva app. Tap the search bar and type YouTube banner. 2 Images Close Select one of the YouTube banner search options under Templates. Thousands of templates are loaded. Pick a YouTube banner template you like and start editing. You can edit or delete specific elements on the template or add new ones. 2 Images Close

Editing and customizing your YouTube banner templates in Canva

You can edit and customize your YouTube banner in Canva in several ways. You can input your images or use stock images from Canva's library. You can also change fonts and brand colors.

Adding images to your banner

Follow these steps to add custom or stock images to your banner:

Tap the + (plus) sign in the lower-left corner of the page to upload an image. Select the Gallery icon to upload a photo or take a picture with your mobile device. 2 Images Close Select your preferred image and tap the Add to page button in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close

You can overlay the image anywhere on the banner or drag it to fit specific shapes in the template.

Using fonts and brand colors for your YouTube banner image

Select any text element on the YouTube banner template. Tap the Font option on the bottom pane to view the available font styles. 2 Images Close Select a font style. Close the pane. Close

Aside from the font type, you can customize other text attributes like style, size, color, format, spacing, transparency, and so on from the bottom pane.

Saving the banner to your device

Once you're done customizing your banner, you can save the file to your device by following these steps:

Tap the Download icon in the upper-right corner of your screen to save your YouTube banner from Canva. The image automatically saves to your gallery as a PNG file when the download is completed. 2 Images Close

To change the download settings:

Tap the Upload icon next to the download button. Tap Download. A Save as pop-up menu appears. 2 Images Close Change the file type or size. You can also choose a transparent background or compress the file. 2 Images Close

You can share your design with friends and collaborators using a shareable link or third-party apps.

How to make a YouTube Banner with Adobe Express: Graphic Design

Adobe Express takes graphic design to the next level with its powerful capabilities. Beyond photo editing, it doubles as a YouTube banner generator, combining Adobe's vast collection of free assets with your brand essentials for impressive channel art. You can also add channel logos and social handles to enhance your banner's professional appeal, helping your channel stand out more.

How to find and use Adobe's free templates for a YouTube banner

To create a YouTube banner with Adobe:

Launch the Adobe Express app on your mobile device. Search for YouTube banner and select a template. 2 Images Close Tap Remix this template to begin editing. 2 Images Close

You can edit the template by adding images or colors that match your brand.

If you'd like to use Adobe Express to design a YouTube banner without using a template, follow these steps:

From the homepage, tap the + (plus) button to create a new design. You're prompted to add a background. Select Solid color from the bottom pane. 2 Images Close Tap Next in the upper-right corner. You're asked to size your image. Select Channel art under Social profile. This automatically applies the recommended YouTube banner size. 2 Images Close Select Done. You now have a blank slate to design from scratch. 2 Images Close

Downloading and sharing your YouTube banner from the Adobe Express app

Tap the Download icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Images and tap Download. The image automatically saves to your Gallery. 2 Images Close

How to make a YouTube Banner with VistaCreate

VistaCreate, formerly known as Crello, is an excellent tool for making YouTube banners. With its vast array of templates, free photos, and a simpler pricing model under its new identity, VistaCreate makes banner creation a breeze.

Using VistaCreate to make YouTube channel art

To start creating YouTube banners with VistaCreate:

Tap the + (plus) at the bottom of the screen to choose the format. Select YouTube Channel Art under Covers & Headers. 2 Images Close Choose any channel art template that aligns with your brand for editing. Close

Saving or sharing the banner

Tap the Share icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select your preferred image format. Tap Download. Alternatively, tap Share to send the picture to someone else. 2 Images Close

Like the previous photo-editing apps, VistaCreate has freemium and paid models. You can use most of the free features to get good results for your YouTube channel banner. However, the paid version offers more templates, logos, colors, fonts, graphics, and icons for more elaborate designs.

Best practices for making your YouTube banners on Android

Here are a few best practices to ensure high-quality results when creating YouTube banners on your mobile device:

Follow the recommended YouTube banner size, aspect ratio, and file size. These include a file size of 2560 x 1440 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a maximum size limit of 6MB. The templates in most design apps, even free versions, meet these requirements.

Emphasize the safe area (the minimum area you need to ensure your banner displays correctly) in your design to ensure vital elements are displayed across all screen sizes. The safe area is for brand text, like your channel name and logos. The recommended image safe area is 1235 x 338 pixels. You should keep your banner's essential parts within it.

Embed a call to action like "Subscribe" and a tagline to steer viewers towards desired interactions.

Your banner should evolve with your channel, so revisit and update it with fresh photos, designs, or CTAs to keep your content relevant and your subscribers engaged.

Creating YouTube banner art with your mobile device

A well-designed banner reflects your channel's brand, captivates viewers' attention, and encourages engagement. So, make it as memorable as possible. If you don't have a channel, check out our guide to creating a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes.