Short-form video platforms like TikTok are everywhere you turn, from your social media feeds to the commercials you see on TV. And for good reason: they're fun, engaging, and easy to watch. Part of the reason behind the meteoric rise of this type of content is the ease with which short-form videos can be created. With just a smartphone and a few basic editing skills, anyone can make a short-form video. More importantly, most of your favorite video editing apps, like ByteDance's (TikTok's parent company) CapCut, have democratized video creation and made it possible for anyone to share their stories with the world. YouTube is now getting in on the action with its own video editor designed to help creators make and edit TikTok-style and longer videos.

During its Made on YouTube event, the video-sharing platform introduced a new app known as YouTube Create, a new app that makes it easy to create and edit videos, even if you're a beginner. The new app is still in beta, but it's already pretty impressive. It has a number of features that you may already be familiar with, including text overlays, stickers, filters, royalty-free music, audio cleanup, and auto-captions.

The YouTube video editor is integrated with the platform's massive library of music and sound effects. This means that creators will have access to a huge selection of royalty-free music and sounds that they can add to their videos. To get started, just pick the video from your smartphone that you want to edit. You can then insert any effect, voiceover, music, or captions into the video.

Most of these editing tools are already available in CapCut, except for auto-caption support, which makes YouTube Create a bit more unique than its rivals. It automatically adds captions to your videos in English, Hindi, and Spanish, with support for more languages coming in the future.

Meanwhile, audio cleanup, as the name suggests, removes background noise from your voiceover, so your videos will sound more professional. You can also use the fade effect to create smooth audio transitions at the beginning and end of your videos. And once you're finished editing, you can publish your video directly to YouTube with just a few taps.

The beta version is being rolled out in India, Singapore, the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, South Korea, and Indonesia. While YouTube Create is currently only available on Android, the company has vowed to add support for iOS in 2024.

This is a big move for YouTube, as it shows that the company is serious about competing with TikTok. Short-form video is one of the fastest-growing trends in social media, and YouTube doesn't want to be left behind.

