YouTube has been testing blocking ad blockers on its platform since May 2023. The company initially termed this an experiment that it was trying with a small subsection of its users. The experiment got even pushier in recent months, with the streaming site showing a timer on the warning screen. YouTube's efforts are now going global, with ad-block users being greeted with a pop-up that prevents them from streaming videos on the platform unless they enable ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Christopher Lawton, YouTube's communications manager, confirmed the move to The Verge, saying this was a "global effort" from the company. Chances are, if you use an ad blocker, you must have already received a prompt from YouTube to allow ads on the service or to subscribe to YouTube Premium to eliminate ads for good. Reports of YouTube's anti-ad blocker rollout have only increased in recent weeks.

Lawton notes that using ad blockers violates the service's terms and conditions. Ads help YouTube pay creators and keep the servers running. So, by blocking ads on the platform, you are essentially robbing your favorite creators of revenue.

Some ad blockers and site modifiers might work for now, but that's unlikely to be the case for long. Eventually, workarounds to bypass YouTube's block on ad blockers should also appear. Interestingly, some users report being unable to stream videos on the platform despite not using an ad blocker. The issue primarily seems to happen with Microsoft Edge and Firefox users.

Google's move to block ad blockers on YouTube started in March 2022, when the company finally killed YouTube Vanced. The popular community-developed app allowed users to enjoy the perks of YouTube Premium, including ad-free streaming and background playback, without paying for the service.

If you don't want to see ads on YouTube, consider subscribing to YouTube Premium for $14 a month. That's after a $2 price hike announced in July this year. You can save $28 by paying for the annual subscription, which costs $140.

With 30-second unskippable ads due to arrive on YouTube on TVs later this year and the company testing making the 'skip ads' button harder to notice, it's clear the platform wants to frustrate you into taking a premium subscription. And in case you primarily use the streaming service for listening to music, subscribe to YouTube Music instead.