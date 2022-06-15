There are a few different routes creators can tackle mistakes in their YouTube videos, whether that's to re-record and reupload their original video or to make a note in the description that you may spot when you're watching. However, there hasn't been a standardized feature that creators could use to make it clear when a correction is being made. That's all about to change, though, as YouTube has announced a new Corrections feature that creators can use (via The Verge) to update out-of-date information or clarify errors.

Corrections will show in the video's top right-hand corner in a card if any changes are made since the original upload. That will appear at the moment of the first correction, and you'll be able to press the button that reads "View corrections" to learn more. It'll then show you clarification text that was written by the YouTube creator.

If a video has more than one correction, YouTube has taken the arguably strange decision that the notification won't appear again. That means you'll have to catch it when it first appears to be able to spot all the errors in a single video. Each correction has a timestamp as well as the clarification text itself. YouTubers used to use the service's annotations feature for a similar way to make corrections on videos, but that feature was previously discontinued back in 2019.

The new Corrections feature is landing for all creators by the end of June, so you should expect to see this crop up in videos from now, and it'll likely be used far more frequently from July onward. If you're a YouTube creator, you can learn more about how to implement this feature on YouTube's support pages and catch up with the video on the new feature from the Creator Insider channel.