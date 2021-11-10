There isn't a single social space online that isn't forced to deal with harassment in some form, and YouTube is no exception. Up until now, the platform has largely attempted to reign in its problematic users by politely asking them to, you know, stop. With today's move, the company is pushing forward with a much bolder strategy: disabling downvotes from public view entirely.

Starting today, YouTube users will no longer be able to see the dislike count on a video. The public number of likes a video has received will remain visible, but the thumbs-down option will be unpaired from a number altogether. This move comes after the site began testing hidden dislike counts back in March, a move that proved controversial at the time. With YouTube finally making it official for all users over the coming weeks, it's bound to stir up even more anger.

According to the site, this is a method to prevent creators from dealing with large groups of bad-faith actors downvoting a video en masse. There's no doubt smaller, independent makers have faced these issues in the past, but it's impossible to look at the most disliked videos in the website's history and not see this as a way to stifle criticism towards major corporations. YouTube's own 2018 Rewind video is the most downvoted in history, while the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer remains high up on the list as well. Recent examples of heavily disliked content include Nintendo's unveiling of the "Expansion Pack" for its online subscription plan. The rest of the list is primarily made up of low-effort music videos for children.

This change only applies to public viewers, with creators still able to see the count when diving into Studio's analytics tab. The dislike button still works for everyone, too, helping to tune your personal recommendations and privately give the uploader feedback. You just can't share that rating with other viewers without diving into the comments section below.

In its announcement video, YouTube addresses two of the possible complaints you're probably already typing up in our comments below. First and foremost, the company's research shows that most users will watch a video regardless of its downvote count or its like-to-dislike ratio. Apparently, YouTube neglected to speak to anyone who's ever watched a "how-to" video online, but I digress. Second, the company highlighted that, while dislike mobs could attack a creator's video with this method, you need to go out of your way in Studio to view these ratings on your content, giving uploaders an option to avoid negative feedback from online bullies.

While it might seem like YouTube's heart is in the right place on this effort, it's all too easy to see it going wrong. The comments section still exists, for example, a place where harassment can be far more vicious and personal. And while it's possible to disable comments on uploads, it was also possible to turn off likes and dislikes. Ultimately, it's easy to imagine hidden dislikes causing far more harm than good to the YouTube ecosystem. Only time will tell if this truly is a change for the better.

