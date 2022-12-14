That comment box under YouTube videos is a place where spammers have thrived for a very long time. The situation got bad enough that even big creators like MKBHD made videos to voice their concerns and for YouTube to take notice. Creator impersonation and sending out junk comments aren’t new to YouTube, but the platform’s existing moderation tools have proven inadequate at handling the growing menace. YouTube is thankfully doubling down on its efforts to combat comment spam with better automated tools aided by machine learning and a new warning system to handle repeat offenders.

Back in July, YouTube released a couple of band-aid solutions to immediately address user concerns. For instance, it restricted some Unicode characters from being used in channel names — a spammer-favorite trick. It also gave creators a “strict” toggle for an even better comment filter. But these solutions couldn’t do much against the many spammy comments that go live on YouTube each year.

That’s the reason YouTube is now making its spam detection algorithms much more proactive at identifying and removing spam from the comment section (via The Verge). The machine learning model YouTube is using for spam detection will continuously evolve to get better at its job over time and keep up with the new ways such spammers keep employing. In fact, YouTube claims that it can now identify and kick out bot accounts even from live videos — something creators and their fans will really appreciate for their community-building sessions.

However, YouTube’s new warning system is a more deterrent tool that will keep repeat offenders in check. YouTube will automatically issue a warning to anyone who has violated the community guidelines on multiple occasions. Additionally, such accounts may even be put in timeout for 24 hours, during which they cannot post any comments. YouTube’s testing has found that these measures have proven effective at keeping accounts from spamming anymore.

But that doesn’t mean YouTube will leave you in limbo in case its algorithms mess up and block you from commenting mistakenly. There will be an option to send feedback when you receive a warning if you think it was sent in error.

Right now, these comment moderation tools only work for comments written in English. That means most markets where English isn’t as widely spoken will still have to deal with spammy comments for a while. But YouTube says that it’s working to support more languages soon.