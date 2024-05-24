Google saves all your YouTube activity, from the videos you watch to the comments you make. While you may want to stop Google from recording your activity, this information can be helpful for viewing, editing, and deleting YouTube comments.

We show you how to view your YouTube comment history on any desktop browser, Android phones and tablets, and iOS devices. Your YouTube history is shared across devices, so you can view a comment you made from any device with a browser app. For example, you can view a comment made with an Android phone from any budget Chromebook if you sign in with the same account you left a comment with.

Your YouTube comments history isn't only a way to see your comments. You can use it to edit, delete, and share comments. If you use a shared device or sign in to your YouTube account with separate accounts, you can see which account left the message. You can also see the date and time you left your comment.

Your YouTube comments history provides links to the videos you left comments on, so you can check the number of likes and replies your comments have received.

These steps work for any desktop browser, including Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. If you want to delete or edit an unwanted comment, follow the steps for viewing your history and then the steps for editing or deleting a comment.

YouTube on a browser does not contain any extra features for viewing and modifying your comments compared to the mobile app. If you only have your phone on hand, skip to the next section to delete your comments.

Open YouTube. Click the hamburger button (three lines) in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click History. Click Comments from the list of options on the right. Scroll down to see all your comments by date.

Comments on videos that have since been made private appear in your history, but you can't view the entire comment. Comments on deleted videos are deleted along with the video and don't appear in your comment history.

Follow the steps above to view the comment you want to delete. Click the X next to the comment. Wait for YouTube to delete the comment (this takes a few seconds).

You can also use these steps to delete your comments.

Follow the steps above to view the comment you want to edit. Click the comment. This action opens the video in a separate tab and automatically navigates to your comment. Click the three-dot button to the right of your comment. Click Edit. Make your changes, then click Save.

Edited YouTube comments have an (edited) note next to the comment's timestamp.

You cannot view the edit history of your comments.

If you find your comment using the steps described above, it always appears as the highlighted comment. The URL always navigates to the highlighted comment, so you can copy this URL to direct someone to your comment.

You can view, edit, and delete comments on the YouTube app for Android and iOS. The steps are the same for both operating systems, so read on to view your history on an Android phone, iPad, or iPhone.

Open the YouTube app. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap the settings button (cog icon) in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close Tap Your data in YouTube. Scroll down and tap More under the Your YouTube dashboard heading. Tap Comments to open your comment history in your default mobile browser. Close

Bookmark this URL to navigate your YouTube comment history without repeating the steps.

Follow the steps above to view the comment you want to delete. Tap the X next to the comment. Wait for YouTube to delete the comment (this takes a few seconds).

Like on a desktop browser, you can edit and delete your comments from the video page.

Follow the steps above to view the comment you want to edit. Tap the comment. This action opens the video and automatically navigates to your comment. Tap the three-dot button to the right of your comment. Tap Edit. Make your changes, then tap Save. Close

Take control of your Google account's data

Your YouTube comments are a small part of the data Google stores on you, but you have complete control over your history. However, Google saves more than your YouTube comments. Your Google search history is saved similarly to your YouTube comments. Whether you want to clean out your account history or remove unwanted searches, make sure you know how to delete your search history on any device.